Cobb County neighbor wanted after shooting man arguing with girlfriend in neck, police say

Cobb County police are searching for a neighbor who they said shot a man in the neck and fled from the home.

According to police, on March 14, around 8:30 p.m. they received a call about a person shot at 2519 Lake Ferry Lane.

When officers arrived they located a 42-year-old man who had been shot in the neck.

The initial investigation revealed that the victim and his girlfriend were in an argument that was loud enough for neighbors to hear. One man came to the apartment and an argument started between him and the victim.

That is when police said the suspect shot the victim in the neck and fled the scene in a car.

The victim was taken to a local hospital.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to contact the Cobb County Police Department Major Crimes Unit at 770-499-3945.

