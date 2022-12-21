Cobb County officer injured after attempting to catch suspects connected to car break-ins
A Cobb County officer injured his knee during a chase after officers tried to stop a suspect they believed to be involved in multiple car break-ins at an apartment complex.
According to police, they responded to 4545 River Parkway, known as Vining’s RiverVue Apartments after receiving multiple calls of potential car break-ins.
When police got to the scene they attempted to stop the suspect’s car at the gate of the complex. Police told Channel 2 Action News the car then hit two police cars and continued out the complex onto Cobb Parkway.
Police said an officer was able to stop the car with a PIT maneuver on Cumberland Boulevard.
During the box-in attempt at the gate of the apartment complex, an officer injured his knee. That officer was transported to the hospital and was released after treatment.
Two suspects, the driver and a passenger were arrested after a foot chase. Police are still searching for two other suspects.
