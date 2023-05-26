Cobb County police officer injured, 2 suspects at large after police pursuit

A Cobb County police officer is recovering after three suspects led officers on a chase Friday morning.

Authorities said on Friday, around 4 a.m., officers received reports of a stolen car in the area of Bentley Road.

Officers confirmed that the vehicle matched the description put by Marietta Police of being involved in several car break-ins in their jurisdiction.

After an officer spotted the suspect vehicle, he attempted to conduct a traffic stop, but then the driver began to flee.

Officers pursued the driver as he operated the vehicle recklessly to get away from police.

Authorities said the vehicle stopped at the entrance of Papadeux after the driver lost control and crashed. Three suspects then fled from the car on foot.

Police said one suspect dropped a gun while he was fleeing.

Officers chased the driver on foot until they lost visual sight near the Belmont Place apartments. K9 units were deployed and quickly located the suspect in the brush nearby.

Another officer spotted a second suspect jump from a bridge rail and ran down a hill. Authorities said an officer deployed his Taser but was unsuccessful in stopping the suspect.

As the officer continued to pursue the suspect, he slipped and fell, cutting his hand, bruising his this,gh and injuring his foot. He was taken to a local hospital to be treated.

The officer’s identity has not been released.

Police recovered three guns and took one suspect into custody. His identity has not been released.

K9 units were deployed to track the other two suspects however they were not found.

Authorities have not released any information about the two suspects who got away or if they are a threat to the community.

