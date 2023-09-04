Cobb County Sheriff’s Office investigating death of inmate inside adult detention center
The Cobb County Sheriff’s Office said it has asked the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to look into the death of an inmate at the Cobb County Adult Detention Center.
The sheriff’s office said Raymond Marti, 60, appeared to have a seizure on Sunday and was taken to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital where he later died.
TRENDING STORIES:
5 killed, 3 injured in crash involving multiple cars on I-85 and Ga. 316, Gwinnett police say
Former NFL player asks judge to force sale of metro home with ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ star
Woman disappears while on her way to work, Clayton County police say
“The Cobb Sheriff’s Criminal Investigations Division is actively investigating the incident to ascertain the exact circumstances surrounding his death,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement. “Sheriff Craig Owens extends his condolences to Mr. Marti’s family and loved ones.”
The Cobb County Medical Examiner will perform an autopsy on Marti to figure out his cause of death.
IN OTHER NEWS: