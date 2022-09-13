Cobb sheriff’s office warns about scammers trying to take advantage after deputies’ deaths

The Cobb County Sheriff’s Office said scammers are trying to take advantage of a terrible situation.

The Cobb County Sheriff’s Office Foundation created an official site to collect donations for the families of the two deputies who were killed last week while serving a warrant in Marietta.

Unfortunately, the sheriff’s office said there are scammers setting up a space to collect donations, saying it’s for the deputies but it is not.

The CCSO went on social media to warn people about the scam. They also provided the official website from the CCSO.

“Both families may have created GoFundMe campaigns, but please make sure you are only using a link shared by their families.”

The CCSO also set up a memorial in front of its visitation location in Marietta.

A memorial has been placed in front of our Visitation Center located at 1877 County Services Parkway, Marietta. This memorial is open to the public to pay their respects to our fallen heroes, Deputy Ervin and Deputy Koleski. Thank you all for your continued love and support. pic.twitter.com/28uxJpvsrG — Cobb County Sheriff’s Office (@CobbSheriff) September 11, 2022

Funeral arrangements have been announced for the deputies.

Arrangements for Deputy Jonathan Randall Koleski will be held Wednesday at NorthStar Church in Kennesaw, located at 3413 Blue Springs Road.

Visitation is scheduled from 9-11 a.m. and memorial services set for noon. The burial ceremony is set for 2:30 p.m. at the Georgia National Cemetery.

Services for 38-year-old Deputy Marshall Samual Ervin, Jr. will be held on Thursday at West Ridge Church in Dallas, Georgia, located at 3522 Hiram Acworth Highway. Visitation will be held from noon until 2 p.m., with services to be held immediately after.

Later last week, the two suspects deputies say are responsible for the deaths of the deputies were caught.

Suspects Christopher Cook and Christopher Golden were arrested and charged.

According to jail records, Cook is not facing any charges aside from the initial theft and deception charges, although that could change as the investigation is ongoing.

Golden is charged with three counts of felony murder and three counts of aggravated assault against an officer.

