Cobb County woman who claims to be nanny arrested on serial arson charges

A Cobb County woman who claims to work as a nanny has now been arrested and charged in a series of arsons at the same apartment complex.

Channel 2′s Michelle Newell was at the Westhaven Vinings apartment complex, where fire investigators said Joelle Grazulewicz set several fires last week.

According to Grazulewicz’s LinkedIn page, she works as a nanny, though her employer is not listed.

Neighbors who did not want to be identified said it was scary to find out they had a serial arsonist living in their community.

“You don’t know who is next to you,” one neighbor said.

According to warrants, Grazulewicz set fires in several different places at an empty apartment on the upper level of the building.

Security cameras captured her leaving her apartment, then entering and leaving the apartment she is accused of setting on fire.

Residents got a letter from the apartment complex manager earlier this week, telling them there have been multiple arson attempts at the complex in the last several months.

Georgia Arson Control went so far as to put up a sign offering an award that led to an arrest.

It’s unclear if fire investigators were tipped off to the arsonist being Grazulewicz. Her reasons for setting the fires has not been determined, which is unnerving to residents.

“What was this person’s motive, and like, which buildings were involved?” one woman asked.