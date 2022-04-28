Cobb court orders May execution of convicted murderer

Apr. 28—Cobb Superior Court has ordered the execution of convicted murderer Virgil Delano Presnell Jr. next month, the state Department of Corrections announced Wednesday.

Presnell was convicted in the 1976 kidnapping and murder of an eight-year-old girl and the kidnapping and rape of a 10-year-old girl, according to the release.

Cobb Superior Court ordered that Presnell's execution be carried out between May 17 and May 24; Department of Corrections Commissioner Timothy Ward chose May 17. Presnell will be executed at 7 p.m. that day at the Georgia Diagnostic and Classification Prison, in Jackson.