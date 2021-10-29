Cobb DA continues to investigate deputy-involved shooting

Oct. 28—STORY UPDATE: After initially indicating charges would be filed against the Cobb County deputy in the shooting death of Austell man Johnny Bolton during a raid on a Smyrna apartment last December, the Cobb District Attorney's Office released a statement Thursday morning stating that the office "has not made a determination of what charges, if any, will be presented to a grand jury at this time." An updated story appears below.

The Cobb District Attorney's Office said Thursday it continues to investigate whether to bring charges against a Cobb sheriff's deputy who shot and killed Austell man Johnny Bolton in a raid on a Smyrna apartment last December.

Bolton, who was 49, was killed by the Cobb County Sheriff's Office SWAT team during a pre-dawn, no-knock raid at a Smyrna apartment on Dec. 17, 2020. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation investigated the incident and turned over its findings to the DA's office in March.

District Attorney Flynn Broady's office presented evidence to a grand jury on Sept. 9, court records show. The grand jury reviewed the evidence, which included testimony from a GBI agent, testimony from the medical examiner, camera footage, witness statements and photographs, before determining that Deputy Samuel Daniel's use of force was not justified under Georgia law. The grand jury recommended the DA's office take further action in the case.

After indicating Wednesday that it planned to bring charges to another grand jury and seek indictment, the DA's office amended that statement Thursday:

"It is the District Attorney's Office's standard procedure to send all officer involved shooting incidents to a grand jury. If the grand jury recommends further action, there will be further investigation to determine what charges, if any, should be sent to a future grand jury. As it pertains to the officer involved shooting of Johnny Bolton, the District Attorney's Office presented it to a grand jury which recommended further action on September 9, 2021. The incident is still an open and active investigation. For clarification, the District Attorney's Office has not made a determination of what charges, if any, will be presented to a grand jury at this time."

The DA's office could not yet provide a timeline as to when another grand jury will occur.

Bolton's children, Diamond Bolton and Kyrie Turner, are also suing the deputy in federal court, seeking damages.

Bolton's family is represented by Zack Greenamyre of Atlanta law firm Edmond, Lindsay & Atkins.

"Defendant Daniel acted with conscious indifference, reckless disregard for the consequences of their actions, an intent to injure, and malice such that an award of punitive damages is authorized under federal and Georgia law," the lawsuit says.

According to witness statements collected by Greenamyre, Bolton was unarmed and asleep on a couch in the apartment when Marietta Cobb Smyrna (MCS) Organized Crime Task Force agents and Cobb County Sheriff's Office SWAT team deputies stormed the residence.

Witnesses said Bolton was unarmed and sleeping on the couch, Greenamyre said, and that Bolton stood up after police entered and, within seconds, was shot multiple times. Bolton posed no threat to officers and did not attack anyone, the lawsuit says.

Lawyers for Bolton's family say the apartment that was raided was an "informal boarding house," with two bedrooms rented out to women and their children. Bolton was sleeping on the couch there but was not officially renting the unit.

Bolton had previously been convicted on drug charges and served jail time from 1999 to 2001, 2003 to 2006 and a six-month stint in 2010, according to the Georgia Department of Corrections. The no-knock warrant, however, listed three targets of a drug investigation — none of them were Bolton.

The warrant states the MCS unit had surveilled the apartment, located at 5050 Springbrook Trail, unit 505, in Smyrna. Police also interviewed witnesses and used informants to conclude that it was being used to sell drugs. The no-knock provision was granted because giving verbal notice before entering would have "increase(d) the peril to officers" and led to the "destruction of evidence sought."

No-knock criticism

No-knock warrants have come under scrutiny in recent years by critics who say they endanger officers and the people who are being raided. Occupants may be confused, not able to see and don't realize they are being raided by police, leading to the exchange of gunfire, critics say.

A pre-dawn raid in March 2020 led to police shooting and killing Louisville, Kentucky woman Breonna Taylor, who, along with George Floyd, have become internationally known symbols of police killings.

Greenamyre said the sheriff's office told him that no-knock warrants have not been discontinued, but that Sheriff Craig Owens has instituted "greater procedural hurdles" that, in Greenamyre's view, do not go "nearly far enough."

Since the May press conference, Greenamyre said he and the family have spoken with Broady, describing the meeting as mostly "process-based." They also spoke with Owens "not long after May." Owens told them that at the time, the officer was "still assigned to regular SWAT duties."

The sheriff's office did not respond to questions by press time Wednesday but later provided a statement saying the DA's office was handling the case.

"The Sheriff's Office will not make further comment at this time concerning this case or any personnel involved," Owens' office said.

In May, when Greenamyre and Bolton's family held a press conference demanding answers about why Bolton was killed, Owens' office provided a copy of a May 7 letter sent to Greenamyre from the county attorney.

Assistant County Attorney Lauren Bruce wrote in the letter that "we believe there are several material inaccuracies" in a notice that Greenamyre had filed that serves as the first step in pursuing personal injury claims against governments.

Greenamyre stopped short of calling for criminal charges against Daniel, saying there were too many questions remaining.

"I haven't seen all the evidence. So I think it's relatively premature for me to have an opinion on criminal liability ... I think the family wants to see accountability, and that likely involves criminal liability as to this officer," Greenamyre said. "But there are more systemic issues at play from use of no-knock warrants, which are inherently dangerous. We had questions about the investigation and the warrant application that led to this in the first place. ... We are calling for increased transparency and exchange of information and for reform as to the use of no-knock warrants."