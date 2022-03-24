Cobb DA Flynn Broady sees public safety through reconciliation

Mar. 24—MARIETTA — Cobb District Attorney Flynn Broady, in an interview with the MDJ, argued much of his first year in office has been devoted to expanding and making more humane Cobb's criminal justice system.

His approach falls under the broad moniker of "restorative justice," the notion that reconciliation with the community is a more effective response to certain crimes than retribution.

"I'm working on making sure that we restore people back to the community ... by providing them the counseling and the treatment that they need to be productive," he said.

Broady was elected to office in 2020 as a self-styled progressive prosecutor, who wouldn't look to prison as the one-size solution for crime. But he's also wary of the term's implication that he's "slapping people on the wrist and letting them go." For as much as his office has touted its progressive bona fides, it's been quick to boast of convictions and sentences secured in violent crime cases.

"For nonviolent offenders, I'm doing everything I can to restore them back to the community, make them productive citizens, to reduce recidivism rates, to make our community safer," he said.

But for others, he added, "We're focused on those dangerous people: our murderers, our rapists, our child molesters. We're focused on those people to make sure we keep them off the street, and get them in jail."

Working in Cobb's veteran and DUI courts before he ran for the DA job, Broady hit on Cobb's accountability courts as a major asset in his quest for restoration. Some 20% of his office's caseload is eligible for an accountability court or diversion program, he said; if half of those can be persuaded to sign up, it's a significant burden off the system.

To try and get more people into the program, Broady told the MDJ he's opened up eligibility for drug courts, for example, beyond first-time offenders.

Story continues

"We couldn't do (the accountability courts) and do it as successfully as we do without buy-in from the district attorney's office," said Superior Court Chief Judge Rob Leonard. "He's a big supporter."

Early on in his tenure, Broady said graduates of Cobb's Veterans Accountability and Treatment Court would have their charges dismissed with successful completion of the program. His office also set up a "Second Chance Desk" where those with criminal histories can have their records restricted in some cases.

Accountability courts aren't new to Cobb, nor are expungement events, which were held by predecessor Joyette Holmes as well. As one local defense attorney put it, criminal justice reform in Cobb County has been around for a while.

"The wheel didn't need to be reinvented," said Marietta's Maddox Kilgore. But he's also of the belief that Broady has made major strides "to expand alternatives to prosecution" in his first year in office.

Kilgore flagged the recently started early intervention court as a potential "game changer."

The goal, Broady said, is to get nonviolent offenders out of jail within 72 hours. From there, they're returning to court within 30 days, with the potential to enter a diversion or accountability program. For some offenders, they may be able to finish the program and "complete their involvement with the criminal justice system" within six months.

Broady pointed out there are still plenty of barriers to entry baked into the accountability court systems. The costs of counseling, treatment, drug tests, and administrative fees can keep out some defendants who would otherwise be strong candidates.

"If you're someone who's indigent, and if you're stealing food so your children can eat, I guarantee you don't have $35 a week to pay for drug screening," as he put it.

To that end, the office has partnered with Richmont University, whose counselors are providing counseling services at little to no cost for low-income residents.

"So that's why those partners coming on board are so important — Richmont being willing to take on the counseling and evaluations and things for individuals — it's so important for equitable results in our criminal justice system."