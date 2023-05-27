Cobb DA will not retry hot-car death case heard in Glynn in 2016

May 27—There will be no second trial for a Cobb County man who was convicted in 2016 by a Glynn County jury of killing his son by leaving him in a hot car.

The Cobb County District Attorney's Office has dropped murder charges against Justin Ross Harris after the Georgia Supreme Court ruled evidence of Harris' sexual activities that was presented at trial was prejudicial and could sway the jury to convict him.

The Supreme Court's ruling issued in June 2022 overturned Harris' murder conviction for leaving his 22-month-old son, Cooper, strapped in his car seat in 2014 as Harris went to work as a web developer for Home Depot.

The case garnered international attention that prompted a change of venue in 2016 from Cobb County to Glynn County. The case was tried by Cobb County prosecutors and by a Cobb County judge at the Glynn County Courthouse and was decided by a Glynn County jury.

Cobb County prosecutors said this week that after an 11-month review they will not pursue further prosecution for murder charges because motive evidence admitted at the first trial can no longer be used.

Harris' sexual activities were presented at the 2016 trial as evidence that he wanted out of his marriage and described as a motive for him to intentionally kill his son.

Harris has maintained his innocence and blamed the death on an accident caused by sleep deprivation.

Harris was also convicted of crimes for attempting to sexually exploit children and disseminating harmful material to minors. He will continue to serve his 12-year sentence on those charges.

Harris' attorneys said in a statement that Harris has always accepted moral responsibility for his son's death.

"But after all these years of investigation and review, this dismissal of charges confirms that Cooper's death was unintentional and therefore not a crime," their statement said.

Chuck Boring, who served as the lead prosecutor on the case in 2016, said the dismissal is "inexcusable and unthinkable."

"As he ignores the fact that 12 good fair-minded, impartial jurors in Brunswick, Georgia, who dedicated over two months of their lives to listen to the horrific facts in this case and who also determined that Justin Ross Harris intentionally murdered his child and sexually exploited a minor beyond a reasonable doubt," Boring said in a statement.