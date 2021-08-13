Cobb deputy charged with child abuse

Aug. 13—A deputy with the Cobb County Sheriff's Office was arrested Thursday evening on charges of sexual exploitation of a child and distribution of child abuse material.

Deputy Peter Bilardello, of Marietta, was arrested by Cobb police and is being held at the Cobb County Adult Detention Center on $100,000 bond.

"Upon receiving notification of the arrest warrant, Sheriff (Craig) Owens immediately placed Bilardello on unpaid administrative leave and confiscated his badge, I.D. and county-issued weapons," reads a release from the Cobb Sheriff's Office.

Cobb police are investigating, and Owens has asked the CCSO's internal affairs division to open its own investigation.