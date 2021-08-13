Cobb deputy charged with child abuse

Marietta Daily Journal, Ga.
·1 min read

Aug. 13—A deputy with the Cobb County Sheriff's Office was arrested Thursday evening on charges of sexual exploitation of a child and distribution of child abuse material.

Deputy Peter Bilardello, of Marietta, was arrested by Cobb police and is being held at the Cobb County Adult Detention Center on $100,000 bond.

"Upon receiving notification of the arrest warrant, Sheriff (Craig) Owens immediately placed Bilardello on unpaid administrative leave and confiscated his badge, I.D. and county-issued weapons," reads a release from the Cobb Sheriff's Office.

Cobb police are investigating, and Owens has asked the CCSO's internal affairs division to open its own investigation.

