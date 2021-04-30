UPDATE: Cobb jail inmate dies after suicide attempt; GBI investigating

Marietta Daily Journal, Ga.
·1 min read

Apr. 30—An inmate at the Cobb County Adult Detention Center has died after a suicide attempt Wednesday, according to the Cobb County Sheriff's Office.

The inmate was hospitalized and was reported to be in critical condition Thursday afternoon. The hospital's ethics committee agreed to a do-not-resuscitate order "given the nature of his medical condition," Saba Long, a spokesperson for the Sheriff's Office, said.

The Sheriff's Office did not release the inmate's name, saying officials there have not been able to contact his family in his home country.

Owens took office in January after unseating longtime Sheriff Neil Warren. A series of deaths at the detention center under Warren's watch became a focal point of the campaign, with Owens vowing to improve policies and procedures at the detention center and ask the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to look into any deaths among inmates in his custody.

At Owens' request, the GBI is investigating the death, Long said.

"Detention Center staff noticed the individual did not respond to a 6:30 a.m. routine check-in," Long said. "Deputies immediately engaged in CPR and requested an ambulance. "

The inmate faced "multiple felony charges" and was "awaiting extradition to Colorado for alleged crimes of a sexual nature," according to Long.

Recommended Stories

  • Feds execute warrant at Rudolph Giuliani's New York home, source says

    A law enforcement official says federal investigators have executed a search warrant at Rudolph Giuliani's Manhattan home.

  • Cyclical Stocks Are Selling Off on Earnings. Why That’s Great News.

    Eight important industrial companies have reported better quarterly results than Investors expected, but the stocks all fell, for an average loss of 2%.

  • Senators examine Caterpillar tax probe under former AG Barr’s office

    Two Democrat U.S. senators are questioning whether political interference during the Trump Administration hampered a Department of Justice investigation of heavy-equipment manufacturer Caterpillar Inc., according to an announcement this week by the Senate Finance Committee’s chairman. Former Attorney General William Barr, Caterpillar’s former lawyer, ran the department while the investigation was underway. The chair, Senator Ron Wyden, D-Or, and Senator Sheldon Whitehouse, D-RI, wrote to the Department of Justice and the Internal Revenue Service, citing a November Reuters report that the probe of Caterpillar had “stalled” while Barr was AG.

  • Biden’s world: how key countries have reacted to the president’s first 100 days

    The new administration has signalled a sharp break in foreign policy from the Trump era – but how is that playing globally? Joe Biden makes opening remarks of the Leaders Summit on Climate last week. Photograph: Mick Tsikas/AAP The European Union At the opening of Joe Biden’s online climate summit last week, Europe’s relief was was palpable: “It is so good,” gushed the European commission president, Ursula von der Leyen, “to have the US back on our side.” But while improved relations will certainly help after four years of what one analyst called Hurricane Donald, they will not be enough – because if the US and EU do now agree on the climate crisis, there are plenty of areas where they don’t. Biden’s early Trump rewinds (rejoining the Paris accord, dropping US opposition to a digital tax, seeking a return to the Iran nuclear deal, removing many tariffs on EU goods) have been greeted effusively in Europe as signs of normalisation. But analysts warn the US will need more than charm to secure concrete policy change in Europe on trade, energy or defence spending – and that the EU should not consider that American re-engagement means US priorities are aligned with Europe’s. Washington’s major foreign policy goals in Europe – ensuring the EU is closer to the US than to China, pays more of the bill for its own defence and stops discriminating against US companies – need the EU to take steps it is not yet willing to contemplate. On the EU side, observers say the bloc has to realise the pre-2016 US has gone for good. Longer-term trends in US policy, combined with plummeting European public confidence in the US as a useful and reliable partner, amount to a new normal in transatlantic relations. Jon Henley in Paris Russia Joe Biden came in to the White House with little interest in talking to Vladimir Putin, beyond extending the New Start arms treaty. “The Biden administration has a clear set of things they want to achieve in the world … Russia isn’t part of the solution to any of them,” said Sam Greene, the director of the King’s University Russia Institute. But Russia has clawed its way back on to the agenda, not least because of the largest buildup near Ukraine since the 2014 annexation of Crimea. The US response, which has included both sanctions and summit talk, is “a bit like whiplash” Greene said. “One day Biden calls Putin a murderer and two weeks later he invites him over for tea and the day after that he slaps him with sanctions on sovereign debt.” Those sanctions are “deceptively the strongest sanctions package we’ve yet seen”, said Yuval Weber, a Russia expert, saying that the Biden team was seeking to “create some aspect of deterrence” without going all-in on a new conflict. Moscow has responded by targeting the US embassy and has pressured the ambassador to leave the country. The White House’s carrot-and-stick strategy has confused some Russian commentators and created a debate in the Kremlin about whether to write off the Biden presidency or seek to engage with him. “It seems to me that the second line has won and the Kremlin is actively working to get ready for this meeting [between Biden and Putin],” said Tatiana Stanovaya, a political analyst and founder of R.Politik. “Putin seems set on not missing a chance to speak with the US president about mutual interests, even though his retinue seems to be far more hawkish. Because the anti-American rhetoric seems to be fuelling itself at this point.” Andrew Roth in Moscow Iran Days after Biden’s nomination, Iran’s foreign minister, Javad Zarif, made Joe Biden a potentially significant offer of talks not just on Iran’s nuclear activities, but on oil and the region. He tempered the offer with a warning: “Iran and the United States are two different entities. We represent a civilization, but the United States wants to convert us into something else. America does not represent a civilization but believes in American Exceptionalism.” Now, with talks on the two countries returning to nuclear deal well under way, Biden may no longer be trying to convert Iran into something else, but instead offering it a way out of its isolation. The reset did not start so well. Tehran was frustrated at the slowness with which Biden acted on his campaign promise to re-enter the nuclear deal which Donald Trump quit in 2018. Hardliners, convinced America is irredeemable – and positioning themselves for the June Iranian presidential elections – accused Biden of continuing a policy of maximum economic sanctions, largely indistinguishable from Trump’s. Iran responded by reducing nuclear inspections, ramping up nuclear enrichment and striking a 25-year strategic partnership with China. Now, with the help of Russia and Europe, America and Iran are deep in indirect talks in Vienna. Working parties have been formed to look into the sanctions the US will lift, the steps Iran must take to come back into compliance and the means by which it can verify sanctions have been lifted. Both sides, staffed by negotiators involved in the 2014 talks, now know that the other side is not playing a game, but since Iran demands all US sanctions are lifted, the chances of failure remain. Patrick Wintour Iran’s foreign minister, Mohammad Javad Zarif. Photograph: Vahid Salemi/AP Brazil Joe Biden’s victory was a body blow for the Brazilian president, Jair Bolsonaro, a rightwing populist who basked in his ties to Donald Trump. Already Biden’s presence in the White House has forced some change on Brazilian foreign policy, with Bolsonaro jettisoning his pro-Trump foreign minister Ernesto Araújo in the hope of avoiding further international isolation. Bolsonaro, under whom Amazon destruction has soared, has also been forced to moderate his rhetoric on the environment, pledging to end illegal deforestation by 2030 in a conciliatory letter to Biden ahead of last week’s climate summit. Guilherme Casarões, a foreign affairs expert from Brazil’s Getúlio Vargas Foundation, said the rhetorical shift was clearly driven by a desire to avoid further alienating Brazil’s second-largest trading partner. “Under no circumstances would clashing with the US be desirable,” he said. But given Bolsonaro’s long history of Trumpism, Casarões thought the best that could be hoped for was a “cordial” relationship with the new US president. Senior Biden officials recently visited Colombia, Argentina and Uruguay during their first visit to South America – but skipped Brazil, the region’s biggest economy. “Biden is someone who knows Latin America pretty well so this wasn’t by chance,” Casarões said. “My impression is that a deliberate decision was taken to signal to Brazil that it is not recognized by the current US government as a priority interlocutor.” Casarões suspected Biden’s administration would be privately rooting for Bolsonaro’s defeat in the 2022 election so the US could re-engage with a less radical successor, “whatever their ideological stripes”. Tom Phillips in Rio de Janeiro China The presidency of Joe Biden may mark a drastic departure from that of his predecessor Donald Trump, but to leaders in Beijing the difference seems more one of style than of substance. In China, the Trump presidency prompted a fundamental re-evaluation of the bilateral relationship. The former president’s erratic behaviour convinced Chinese elites of the superiority of their own style of leadership, which prizes stability and competence over democracy and institutions. “Biden has yet to walk out of the Trump quagmire,” argued a prominent international relations expert, Zhu Feng, last month in the Global Times. “The Biden administration has not only performed mediocrely, but also continued to risk escalation and confrontation with China.” The sense of growing confidence in Beijing has been building pace for a while. The financial crisis in 2008 and China’s role in global recovery was taken as proof by Beijing that the American way is no longer the only way. The Covid-19 pandemic has further emboldened China; some now talk of the irreversible decline of the United States – “the east rising, the west declining”. In the year of the Communist party’s centenary and the 120th anniversary of the humiliation of the signing of an unequal treaty with western powers in 1901, leaders in Beijing are keen to tell their people that the United States is no longer superior to China – whoever occupies the White House. Vincent Ni Saudi Arabia Saudi Arabia and the US were friends, partners and mutual enablers during the Trump years, but their relationship could hardly be more different under the new president. Just a month after Biden took office, his administration blamed the Saudi crown prince, Mohammed bin Salman, for ordering the assassination of Jamal Khashoggi, setting a course for a relationship that has proven far more at arm’s length, and more at odds. Citing protocol, Biden has refused to even deal with Prince Mohammed, opting instead for his father, King Salman. The young heir views Biden as offhand, and misguided, and sees his readiness to re-engage Iran as a strategic pivot at the Kingdom’s expense. Saudi Arabia pushed back strongly against Biden’s attempts to punish Prince Mohammed for Khashoggi’s murder, effectively putting strategic ties on the line if he did. Biden blinked, but the ensuing trust deficit has left both sides semi-estranged. As Washington tries to convince Tehran to surrender its nuclear ambitions in return for sanctions relief, Riyadh has been courting Israel directly, and also speaking with Iran. The difference this time is the absence of the US, with whom relations seem unlikely to improve as long as Biden remains president. Martin Chulov Crown Prince Mohammed of Saudi Arabia. Photograph: Bandar Al-Jaloud/AFP/Getty Images United Kingdom Under Donald Trump the US ran two foreign policies: one chaotic, values-free and personally led by Trump, and another more traditional version implemented by his administration. Similarly, the UK ran two US policies, one publicly pandering to Trump, and another privately appalled. So Biden represents both a relief and chance for the UK government’s public and private postures to cohere. Biden’s national security team presents alliances as the unique US asset – and for alliances to work, predictability, consultation and discipline are required. Trump’s refusal to follow British advice on Iran led to deep soul-searching inside the Foreign Office, and there is still anxiety about where the UK sits in the pantheon of Biden alliances. But the G7 and chairmanship of the Cop26 in Glasgow have gifted the UK a unique chance to show it can be midwife to many American objectives on climate change, strategy towards China and pandemic preparedness. That does not mean no tensions exist. The US-UK trade deal has for now slipped away. The withdrawal from Afghanistan is not popular in the British army and the UK prizes its relations with Turkey more than does Biden. The UK is more invested than the US Congress in the Saudi war in Yemen. In search of friends outside the EU, the UK will be less picky about human rights and democracy, but Biden’s appointments at the state department suggest he plans to align moralistic language closer to policy. If fighting international corruption does become a Biden calling card, a spotlight on the UK’s role as enabler of illicit finance may be awkward. Corruption is not a subject No 10 currently wants to be put on the daily media grid. Patrick Wintour South Africa Joe Biden benefited from considerable goodwill in South Africa when he took power: his outspoken criticism of the apartheid regime, and the visit he made to South Africa in 1986 when he refused to be separated from black members of the delegation, was noted, if not widely remembered. Biden’s predecessor had been reviled in South Africa, where the former president’s comments about murders of white farmers had caused much anger and a diplomatic incident. The Nelson Mandela Foundation, an NGO, described relief at the defeat of Trump and said it looked forward to “seeing the White House occupied by a leadership team which understands the central importance of human dignity”. South African officials and analysts are aware that the “Rainbow Nation” and its concerns will struggle to get US presidential attention. One newspaper recently argued this was its policymakers’ own fault. “In our relations with the world’s most powerful nation and biggest economy, SA hasn’t done itself any favours. Our government has amassed a long record of siding with unsavoury governments and an instinct to thumb its nose at the traditional powers, despite them still being SA’s biggest source of investment,” said an editorial in Business Day. Mired in its own economic and political troubles, and a Covid outbreak that has killed tens of thousands, most South Africans have paid little attention to decisions in Washington. Jason Burke in Johannesburg

  • Matt Gaetz and Marjorie Taylor Greene are hitting the road together on a national 'America First Tour'

    Controversial GOP-ers Gaetz and Greene will make their first stop at a Florida retirement community known as The Villages, on May 7.

  • Lawyer: Feds Got Into Rudy’s iCloud With ‘Covert Warrant’ While He Repped Trump in 2019

    Eduardo Munoz/ReutersA lawyer for former New York City mayor and Donald Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani said the Justice Department revealed on a Thursday conference call that the feds had penetrated Giuliani’s iCloud long before Wednesday’s search warrants were executed.“I was told about it today in a conference call with the [U.S.] Attorney’s office,” attorney Robert Costello, a longtime friend of Giuliani’s, told The Daily Beast on Thursday night. “They told me they obtained a ‘covert warrant’ for Giuliani’s iCloud account in ‘late 2019.’ They have reviewed this information for a year and a half without telling us or [fellow Trump-aligned attorney] Victoria Toensing.”During an appearance on Tucker Carlson’s Fox News show on Thursday night, Giuliani himself briefly referenced the warrant to search his iCloud account. “In the middle of the impeachment defense, they invaded, without telling me, my iCloud,” the Trump confidant said. “They took documents that are privileged. And then they unilaterally decided what they could read and not read. So the prosecutors at the Justice Department spied on me.”The Department of Justice did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Thursday evening.It’s unclear what prosecutors may have obtained from the search of Giuliani’s iCloud account, but such accounts can store photos, text messages, emails, and a range of data from an Apple device’s applications, depending on the user’s settings.On Thursday evening, The New York Times reported that the search warrant served on Giuliani’s apartment this week was investigating possible violations of the Foreign Agent Registration Act by the former New York mayor in connection with his successful attempts to have former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch fired from her job in Kyiv. The law mandates that Americans register with the Justice Department when seeking to lobby the U.S. on behalf of foreign principals.Asked by The Daily Beast on Thursday if the feds were looking for information on Giuliani’s seized devices regarding Yovanovitch, her ouster, and events leading up to it, Costello responded, “yes.”Giuliani spent much of the spring of 2019 engaged in a smear campaign against the former ambassador, according to evidence and testimony presented in Trump’s first impeachment trial. According to the Times, prosecutors are particularly interested in Giuliani’s conversations with former top Ukrainian prosecutor Yuriy Lutsenko, who had clashed with the U.S. envoy in Ukraine.The investigation of Giuliani reportedly grew out of the investigation into and charges against his former business associates Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman, who had hired Giuliani as a consultant to assist with their insurance venture, Fraud Guarantee.In a late 2019 indictment, prosecutors accused the two men of acting as conduits for illegal foreign campaign contributions to American politicians. As part of the effort, prosecutors said that Parnas urged a member of Congress, subsequently identified as Rep. Pete Sessions (R-TX), to assist in efforts to remove Yovanovitch as U.S. ambassador to Ukraine. The move, according to the indictment, was “conducted, at least in part, at the request of one or more Ukrainian government officials.”Lutsenko was one of those Ukrainian government officials mentioned in the 2019 indictment, NBC News reported at the time.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Rudy Giuliani spreads nonsense conspiracy theories about the DOJ and the Bidens in Fox News appearance following FBI raids

    "They could have been Donald Trump's hard drives," Rudy Giuliani said on the Fox News show after his office and apartment were raided by the FBI.

  • ‘Been a bleep show.’ Reaction to Aaron Rodgers wanting to leave Green Bay Packers

    Rodgers reportedly wants to be traded or is refusing to play in 2021.

  • Arizona vote recount contractor releases privacy policies

    A contractor overseeing the Arizona Senate's unprecedented recount of 2.1 million ballots from the November election complied Thursday with a court order and released its policies for ensuring voter privacy and ballot secrecy. The release of three documents by Florida-based Cyber Ninjas came a day after a Maricopa County judge refused to allow the company or the Republican-led Senate to keep the material secret and ordered it made public. Judge Daniel Martin gave them a day to appeal, but they declined.

  • Many Republican voters agree with Biden - 'trickle-down economics' has failed, poll shows

    A majority of Americans support measures favored by President Joe Biden to substantially redistribute U.S. wealth, according to an Ipsos poll for Reuters released on Thursday, including tax hikes on the wealthy and a higher minimum wage. The national opinion poll also found that Republican voters were divided over the "trickle-down economics" championed by their party's leaders since President Ronald Reagan some 40 years ago. In his speech to Congress on Wednesday night, Biden attacked trickle-down economics as an idea that has never worked.

  • NASA's Ingenuity helicopter just failed to lift off from the Martian surface, but it will try again on Friday

    Ingenuity didn't get off the ground for its ambitious fourth flight. NASA engineers have just a week left to push the Mars helicopter to its limits.

  • Australians stuck overseas 'abandoned' by their own country

    Australians in India are the latest group to feel abandoned by their government amid virus fears.

  • Voting rights groups ask for federal intervention in Arizona, where a company owned by a pro-Trump conspiracy theorist is conducting an 'audit' of the 2020 election

    The groups are asking the US Department of Justice's Civil Rights Division to "deploy federal monitors" to safeguard 2.1 million ballots.

  • Joe Rogan takes back comments discouraging Covid vaccinations: ‘I am a moron’

    ‘I am not an anti-vax person,’ the popular podcast host says

  • Ted Cruz seemingly asleep during Biden address draws online mockery

    “Texas, are you watching?” one Twitter user wrote of the Republican Cruz. Republican Senator Ted Cruz appeared to have fallen asleep during President Joe Biden’s first address to Congress Wednesday night, immediately earning the scorn of social media users. “Texas, are you watching?” one Twitter user wrote.

  • Climate change threatens Qatar's fish farming

    This is Qatar's first offshore fish farm.It uses floating cages technology to produce 2,000 tonnes of fish annually.But its owners are hoping to double that number by expanding the project - in order to meet a growing demand for fresh fish in local markets and maintain stocks in offshore Gulf waters in the face of climate change.Warming waters, damage to coral reefs and overfishing could cause a 30% decline in future fish catch potential in Qatari waters by the end of the century.That’s according to Pedro Range, Research Assistant Professor at Qatar University."The fish stocks in Qatar are like everywhere else in the world not in a very healthy state. So there's been many years of very strong exploitation and that of course reflected in the declines somehow in the fisheries catches in the past decades…Although the fish species in Qatar are physiologically adapted to extreme conditions, they are probably also very close to the limits of what they can tolerate."Al-Qumra launched Samkna fish farm last November.The company said the project’s location – 30 miles offshore from Qatar’s Ruwais region - is characterized by cool water currents to achieve the best water quality and ensure shorter growth periods for the fish.But Range said it’s not enough to simply rely on local fish preservation efforts."In terms of climate change unfortunately the actions we can take at the local scale are irrelevant. Only on the global scale can these actions have a real effect on climate change. What we can do is control local pressures that interact with climate change in terms of controlling the fishery stocks and habitat availability".A University of British Columbia study in 2018 found that a third of marine species is at risk of becoming extinct in the Gulf by 2090.Al-Qumra is waiting on permits to build new cages which the company said would enable them to meet 60% of local demand in five years’ time.

  • Real-world data suggest the side effects from Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines are not as bad as expected

    Researchers found that vaccine side effects like headaches and fatigue were reported less frequently in the real world than in clinical trials.

  • Moderna Is Testing a New Version of Its COVID-19 Vaccine That Wouldn’t Require Ultra-Cold Storage

    Moderna says a new version of its COVID-19 vaccine could be refrigerator-stable for up to 3 months.

  • Biden ends historically long 1st address to Congress by thanking everyone for their patience

    President Biden's first address to a joint session of Congress, at nearly one hour and five minutes, was historically long by modern standards, by C-SPAN's count. UPDATE: Length of Presidents first address to #JointSession of Congress. pic.twitter.com/s3RGE9ykiI — CSPAN (@cspan) April 29, 2021 Biden was either cognizant of his speech's record length or just being polite when he ended his speech, closing with the words: "Thank you for your patience." Biden has already modified the ubiquitous modern ending to presidential speeches — some variation of "Thank you, God bless you, and God bless the United States of America" — by swapping out God blessing America with the prayer: "May God protect our troops." Thanking Congress — and viewers at home — for their patience is a new one. Not everyone loved it, but there was a general agreement he earned points for honesty. "Thank you for your patience" is the most honest closing line of any presidential speech to a joint session of Congress I've ever heard. — Olivier Knox (@OKnox) April 29, 2021 “Thank you for your patience” is the most honest way any president has ended an hour-long speech. — Scott Bixby (@scottbix) April 29, 2021 “Thank you for your patience.” A fitting end to Biden’s first address... — Kayleigh McEnany (@kayleighmcenany) April 29, 2021 Biden concluded his roughly one hour five minute speech saying "thank you for your patience." I feel seen as the kids say. — Daniel Strauss (@DanielStrauss4) April 29, 2021 More stories from theweek.comLumber is shockingly expensive. Thanks, Obama.Beware the lonely, angry men5 scorchingly funny cartoons about Fox News' meat hysteria

  • Exclusive: Pfizer begins to export U.S.-made COVID-19 shots, first doses sent to Mexico

    Pfizer Inc's shipment of COVID-19 vaccine to Mexico this week includes doses made in its U.S. plant, the first of what are expected to be ongoing exports of its shots from the United States, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Thursday. The vaccine shipment, produced at Pfizer's Kalamazoo, Michigan plant, marks the first time the drugmaker has delivered abroad from U.S facilities after a Trump-era restriction on dose exports expired at the end of March, the source said. The U.S. government has been under mounting pressure in recent weeks to provide surplus vaccines to other nations desperately in need as it makes swift progress vaccinating its own residents.