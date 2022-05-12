Cobb jail inmate, second in 2022, dies in custody

May 12—A woman died Thursday morning at the Cobb jail while undergoing a mental health evaluation, the Cobb Sheriff's Office has announced.

"Information is not yet available as to the cause of death," Sgt. Jeremy Blake, a spokesman at the sheriff's office, said in a statement. The sheriff's office runs the Cobb jail.

The woman, Smyrna's Eva Kanja, 28, was booked April 29 for misdemeanor battery while a patient at Wellstar Cobb Hospital, Blake said. According to jail records, Kanja's bond had been set at $1,000.

The Cobb Sheriff's Office is conducting its own investigation into Kanja's death, and has asked the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to investigate as well.

Deaths at the Cobb jail have been subject to intense scrutiny since 2019. That year, six people there or in the sheriff's custody died, sparking a flurry of media coverage and protests from the state chapter of the ACLU. Cobb Police Department Maj. Craig Owens, then a candidate for sheriff, attacked then-Sheriff Neil Warren, arguing some of those deaths could have been prevented. Owens unseated Warren in the 2020 election.

Kanja is the fifth inmate to die in custody since Owens took office in January 2021.

"What I've been committed to since day one is providing our detainees with the best healthcare and support possible so we can save as many lives as possible," Owens said in a statement Thursday.