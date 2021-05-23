Cobb judge denies retrial in Justin Ross Harris case

May 23—A Cobb judge has denied a request for retrial for the Cobb County man convicted in 2016 of murdering his toddler by deliberately leaving him in a hot car two years earlier.

Cobb County Superior Court Judge Mary Staley Clark shot down the request for Justin Ross Harris late last week, after Harris' attorney, Mitch Durham, contended his client's original trial was improperly conducted and he deserved a new day in court. Harris was sentenced to life in prison after his conviction.

Durham did not respond to the MDJ's requests for comment, and the judge's order striking down the retrial appeal was not available online over the weekend.

Following his 2016 trial, Harris was convicted of malice murder and sentenced to life in prison without parole. He was also convicted of felony murder, cruelty to children, and distribution of obscene materials to a minor.

