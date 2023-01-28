Cobb law enforcement, civil rights leaders ask for peace ahead of Memphis police beating video release

Jan. 27—MARIETTA — Ahead of the expected release Friday of footage of the fatal beating of Tyre Nichols by Memphis police, leaders from Cobb County's law enforcement agencies and civil rights groups gathered in a call for peaceful demonstrations.

The heads of most of Cobb's police departments joined Sheriff Craig Owens and District Attorney Flynn Broady at the Cobb jail. There, they expressed their support for Nichols' family and for justice to be done.

"We thought it was important today to show you that Cobb County is united in the purpose that we do things right," Broady said.

Cobb Police Chief Stuart VanHoozer said the department was proactively preparing for "any potential issues," though he declined to provide specifics about what steps were being taken. Thus far, the department has not received any reports of planned protests in Cobb.

"When we see injustice perpetrated by any human being against another human being — especially a helpless one, especially by somebody that has more power, more authority than the victim — we're outraged. We do not care if they have a uniform on or not," VanHoozer said.

Owens said the press conference was called as "a show of support, and not a show of force."

"I understand the frustration, anger, grief, and hurt that many of us will feel because of this incident. I felt it years ago when we saw what happened to Rodney King, and in 2020 with what happened to George Floyd," Owens added.

Nichols' death had already drawn comparisons to both of those incidents before the video was seen by the public. His mother, RowVaughn Wells, called the footage "horrific."

"This one people would consider more violent, more shocking (than the George Floyd video) and certainly very much like Rodney King. They were defenseless," Antonio Romanucci, an attorney for Nichols' family, told the Los Angeles Times.

The police encounter occurred Jan. 7, when Nichols was pulled over on suspicion of disobeying traffic laws, according to Memphis police. Officers had an initial encounter with Nichols by his car, where he was pepper-sprayed, said Romanucci, who has seen the video.

Story continues

Nichols then fled from his vehicle on foot and was chased by officers, according to police and Romanucci. Police then delivered a "savage" beating to the young father as he screamed, "What did I do?" and called for his mother, who lived just down the street from the scene.

Five of the officers involved in the incident were charged with murder this week.

"Today, we're here to talk about Tyre Nichols, and our prayers go out to his family, to his loved ones, for the loss of his life on Jan. 10," Broady added. "...Going forward, we ask the community to allow the case to play out."

VanHoozer said his officers may also be available to support police in Atlanta, where a Georgia state trooper shot and killed a protester — Manuel "Tortuguita" Teran — last week on the future site of the Atlanta Public Safety Training Center in DeKalb County. Teran is alleged by investigators to have first fired on a state trooper, while fellow activists have questioned the official version of events.

Last weekend, protesters broke windows and burned a police car in downtown Atlanta, prompting Gov. Brian Kemp to declare a state of emergency Thursday and activate up to 1,000 National Guard troops.

Cobb officials, meanwhile, said the joint appearance of law enforcement alongside representatives from the Cobb NAACP, Cobb Southern Christian Leadership Conference, and the Cobb County Ministerial Alliance was an unprecedented show of mutual support.

"This is truly historical, and we say to each and every one of you, we are glad to stand with them," said Deane Bonner, president emeritus of the Cobb County NAACP.

Libor Jany and Noah Goldberg of the Los Angeles Times contributed to reporting for this story.