Cobb man, accused founder of Ghostface Gangsters gang, pleads guilty in racketeering case

Aug. 31—A Cobb County man who prosecutors allege is a founder of the Ghostface Gangsters Gang has pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit racketeering.

Jeffrey Alan Bourassa, also known as "JB," "Babyface," and "Kid," is the latest alleged gang member to plead guilty in the federal case, which has charged members under the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organization Act (RICO) Act.

Bourassa, 40, pleaded guilty on Aug. 25 and is scheduled to be sentenced in October, prosecutors said Wednesday. Over the past several years, 25 defendants have pleaded guilty to charges such as RICO conspiracy, drug charges, attempted murder, maiming and weapons charges. The investigation has targeted alleged members of the Ghostface Gangsters Gang, a whites-only gang which was reportedly formed in 2000 by detainees at the Cobb County jail.

"On the street and from behind bars, Ghostface Gangsters have trafficked drugs and orchestrated and perpetrated horrific acts of violence," said U.S. Attorney Ryan. K. Buchanan, whose office is prosecuting the case. "Thanks to the tireless and coordinated efforts of our federal, state, and local law enforcement partners, 25 gang members and associates charged in this case have pleaded guilty, including three of the men who created this dangerous criminal organization."

The gang has engaged in drug trafficking, murder, kidnapping, assault and witness intimidation, and has operated both within and outside of Georgia prisons, prosecutors allege. Members have also been accused of shooting at police officers.

Two other alleged founders of the gang, both from Cobb, have already been convicted and sentenced. David Gene Powell, also known as "Davo," 45, of Cobb County, pleaded guilty to racketeering charges and was sentenced in February to four years, one month in prison.

Joseph M. Propps, also known as "JP," 44, of Smyrna, pleaded guilty to methamphetamine distribution conspiracy and was sentenced last October to 10 years, one month in prison.

The case is being investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Cobb County Police Department, the FBI, and a slew of local police agencies and sheriff's offices across Georgia.

"The Cobb County Police Department is proud of the work of our investigators and civilian staff who work hand in hand with other local, state, and federal agencies in these types of cases," Cobb County Police Chief Stuart VanHoozer said. "The perseverance and diligence required of such interagency cooperation is what is necessary to ensure such violent criminals are charged and prosecuted accordingly."