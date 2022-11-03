Cobb man convicted of stabbing mother to be retried after high court ruling

Nov. 3—The Supreme Court of Georgia has ruled that Damian McElrath, convicted for the 2012 stabbing of his adopted mother at her west Cobb home, can be retried after previous verdicts in the case were declared void.

Though Damian McElrath was found not guilty by reason of insanity on one charge in the murder of Diane McElrath, the court ruled he was not shielded from retrial by the principle of double jeopardy, which protects an accused person from being tried twice for the same crime.

McElrath's attorney, Maddox Kilgore, called it a "remarkable" ruling in which "the court has concocted a new rule."

Eighteen years old at the time of the murder, McElrath stabbed his adopted mother Diane McElrath over 50 times in the neck and torso in the family's Ashley Drive home in west Cobb on the afternoon of July 16, 2012. She collapsed and died at the front door.

McElrath then changed his clothes and smoked a cigarette outside the home while waiting for police, Cobb prosecutors said. Diane McElrath was dead when police arrived at the house.

McElrath had a history of schizophrenia and believed his adopted mother had been trying to poison him for several years, along with other delusions.

At trial, a jury returned verdicts that would later be found to be in conflict. McElrath was found guilty, but mentally ill, of felony murder and not guilty by reason of insanity of malice murder. Cobb Superior Court Judge James Bodiford sentenced McElrath to life in prison.

The high court in 2020 tossed out those twin verdicts.

"It is not legally possible for an individual to simultaneously be insane and not insane during a single criminal episode against a single victim, even if the episode gives rise to more than one crime," then-Chief Justice Harold Melton wrote at the time.

In this week's ruling, Justice Charlie Bethel wrote that because the two verdicts had been found in conflict ("repugnant," in legal terms) and therefore void, they didn't protect McElrath from retrial under the double jeopardy standard.

"Simply stated, a repugnant verdict of the sort rendered in McElrath's first trial is no verdict at all," Bethel wrote.

Seven of the court's justices signed onto Bethel's opinion, while Justice Carla Wong McMillian joined in a concurring opinion by Justice Andrew Pinson. In it, Pinson said he concurred "with reservations."

"To be sure, the law can and must depend on legal fictions all the time," Pinson wrote. "But this one bears a lot of weight, and I am not confident that it carries the Court's decision over the absolute bar against retrying a defendant after an acquittal verdict."

Kilgore likewise called the concurrence "remarkable."

"When you read what they're saying, they're saying, 'Something's not right. Something smells funny here. This doesn't really jive with what the law is, but we're going to go along to get along,'" Kilgore told the MDJ.

Cobb District Attorney Flynn Broady said his office would prepare to try the case again.