Cobb man faked being real estate agent, cop twice to try and not get arrested

A Cobb County man tried to avoid being arrested, but earned himself two extra charges instead.

Police say Jared Randall Spencer from Austell was being arrested for loitering and prowling and criminal trespassing last week.

In an attempt to avoid being arrested, Cobb County police say Spencer told them he was an officer with the Marietta Police Department. He was not.

The person who called police told officers that Spencer identified himself as a police officer with the Cobb County Police Department before they arrived on the scene.

According to the arrest warrant, Spencer also claimed he was a real estate agent. The Georgia Real Estate Commission does not have a record of Spencer having a real estate license.

Spencer was arrested on the initial charges of loitering and prowling and criminal trespassing.

For lying to officers and saying he was a police officer, he was also charged with impersonating a public officer, which is a felony, and obstructing a law enforcement officer.

Spencer has since been released from the Cobb County Detention Center on bond.

Last month, another Cobb County man was arrested for posing as a police officer.

Jerardson Mackey from Acworth was charged with an impersonating an officer after he was spotted driving an unmarked retired police car that had emergency lights mounted on the front, the side and back of the car.

