Cobb man gets five years for DUI killing 91-year-old

May 5—John James Hamm of east Cobb has received a five-year prison sentence for a drunk driving incident causing the death of a 91-year-old Marietta man.

Hamm was arrested in the aftermath of a February 2020 crash at the intersection of Sandy Plains and Davis roads. Hamm was driving in excess of 70 miles per hour before he hit the car of Giovanni "John" Spadafora, 91, police said at the time.

Spadafora, a New York City native and military veteran, later died as a result of his injuries. Hamm admitted to drinking three beers before driving, and blew a .212 BAC on his breathalyzer test (the legal limit to drive in Georgia is .08).

Hamm pled guilty to first degree vehicular homicide, per court records.

On top of his five-year prison sentence, Superior Court Senior Judge Lark Ingram sentenced Hamm to 10 years of probation upon his release. He is currently being held at the Cobb County jail.