Cobb man pleads guilty in July Vinings shooting

Feb. 23—A Cobb County man has received a five-year prison sentence after pleading guilty to shooting at a man and his family at a Vinings apartment complex in July, District Attorney Flynn Broady's office announced.

Javan Isles, 22, was charged with aggravated assault and possession of a firearm while committing a felony.

The charges stemmed from a July 5 incident in which Isles shot at another person. The victim, who was not named, was shot at by a person driving a black SUV, the DA's office said. Though no one was injured, the victim told police it was the second time he had been shot at that day.

Investigators were able to identify the vehicle and stopped it the next day. Inside, they found a shell casing and identified Isles as the driver during the shooting.

Isles later told police his brother, who was affiliated with a gang, had been shot at the same day. Isles then sought out the victim, "and shot at him after seeing what he believed to be a long object in the victim's hand," the DA's office said.

"It was later determined after a review of video footage that the victim was not armed during the incident," a news release added.

In addition to his five-year prison sentence, Superior Court Judge Sonja Brown gave Isles seven years on probation.

"Whether there are arguments, indifferences and tensions between the victims and the defendant, there were innocent people. As bad as this is, the thought that this could have been worse is frightening," Brown said.