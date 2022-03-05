Cobb man receives 19-year sentence for child molestation

Mar. 5—A Cobb man has been sentenced to 19 years in prison after pleading guilty to child molestation, the Cobb District Attorney's office announced Friday.

Richard Amos, 75, was charged in 2020 with inappropriately touching a six-year-old girl. A police report was made by the victim's mother, and Cobb County police later learned of additional incidents, the DA's office said.

Superior Court Chief Judge Robert Leonard sentenced Amos to 19 years, along with one year of probation.