Cobb man receives double life sentence for sex crimes against three

Mar. 8—A Cobb man has been sentenced to two life sentences plus another five years in prison after being found guilty of multiple sex offenses against children.

Bennie Johnson, 66, of Mableton, was convicted of rape, aggravated child molestation, and two counts of child molestation against an eight-year-old child last month. His charges, the Cobb District Attorney's Office said, stemmed from incidents that began in 2017.

The investigation also found Johnson had molested two additional victims.

"I am thankful for the hard work of our District Attorney's Special Victims Unit, law enforcement partners, SafePath Children's Advocacy Center, WellStar, and Children's Healthcare of Atlanta. Based on the sentencing today, Johnson will never be able to abuse another child again," Assistant District Attorney Alex Clark said in a news release.