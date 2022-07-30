Cobb man sentenced to 7 years in prison after sexually assaulting 12-year-old girl at sleepover

A Cobb County man will spend seven years in prison after sexually assaulting a 12-year-old girl sleeping over at his house.

On June 17, 2019, the child said that Kalem Amin Hasan, 69, sexually assaulted her as she slept during her overnight visit. Officials said the child was a family member of Hasan’s roommate at the time.

The family member immediately confronted Hasan and called 911 to report the assault.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

“Hasan used darkness and opportunity to carry out his attack on a sleeping, twelve-year-old child. I commend the courage of our young survivor who bravely shared her truth with the jury,” Assistant District Attorney Jared Horowitz said. “The jury’s verdict shows this type of behavior should not and will not be tolerated here in Cobb County.”

Hasan was charged with child molestation.

He will serve a 20-year sentence, seven years to be spent in prison, followed by supervised probation and no contact with the victim.

TRENDING STORIES:

Cobb County Police Department’s Crimes Against Children’s Unit conducted the investigation and scheduled a forensic interview of the victim at SafePath Children’s Advocacy Center.

As a result of the investigation, Hasan was arrested and subsequently indicted for Child Molestation on October 24, 2019.

The trial presented the testimony of the victim, members of the victim’s family, law enforcement, and other evidence. The trial lasted three days, and a Cobb County jury returned the guilty verdict within an hour after receiving the case.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: