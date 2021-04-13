Cobb man sentenced to life for 2019 murder

Apr. 13—A Cobb man has been sentenced to life in prison for killing his daughter's mother in Marietta two years ago.

Juan Antonio Gonzalez, 33, pled guilty to malice murder, aggravated assault, and aggravated assault on a peace officer, Cobb District Attorney Flynn Broady announced Tuesday. Cobb Superior Court Judge Robert E. Flournoy III handed down Gonzalez's sentence.

In late 2019, Gonzalez was kicked out of the home he shared with Oralia Melo Meza, 38, their four-year-old daughter and Meza's three older children "because of his drinking problem," according to a news release from Broady's office.

"Gonzalez later learned Melo was seeing someone new, which led to a festering anger the week leading up to the murder," the release notes.

On Dec. 21, 2019, Gonzalez came to the house on Spring Valley Road in unincorporated Cobb, south of Marietta, just before 6 p.m. to pick up his daughter. Meza gave him their daughter's car seat and closed the door on him, enraging him. He shot at her through the door and windows before entering the house through the back door.

Meza's 16-year-old son tried to calm Gonzalez, who shot him in the shoulder. Gonzalez found Meza in the laundry closet and shot her.

"Witnesses could hear (Meza) cry out, as she staggered to the living room and collapsed," according to the release. Gonzalez shot her another six times as she lay on the floor before saying "If you can't be with me, you're not going to be with anyone else," according to one witness.

When a Cobb police officer arrived on the scene. Gonzalez shot at him, too, before fleeing in a Dodge Ram pickup truck. Gonzalez led another officer on a 120 miles-per-hour chase through heavy traffic before crashing into another car about six and a half miles southeast, near the intersection of South Cobb Drive and Highlands Parkway in south Smyrna.

"Gonzalez ultimately confessed to investigators, and he wrote a letter to his daughter in which he apologized for ruining her Christmas and asked for forgiveness," according to the release.

Meza's teenage son spoke before the court at Monday's hearing.

"I saw her laying down as I ran toward her, and me seeing that I couldn't do anything ... that image of her affects me to this day," he said. "We have to live without the person who cared for us, fed us, clothed us, and gave us a home."

Jesse Evans, deputy chief assistant district attorney, and Stephanie Green, senior assistant district attorney, prosecuted the case.