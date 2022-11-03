Cobb man sentenced to life on eight counts of armed robbery

Nov. 3—A Marietta man has been sentenced to life in prison without parole for committing a string of armed robberies, the Cobb District Attorney's office said.

Lashumbia Session, 42, was accused of robbing a number of businesses in August and September 2018 with the help of Mykia Wilson, who pled guilty in 2019 and received a 20-year sentence.

At the time of his arrest, police said they believed Session was behind at least six armed robberies across Cobb. He was accused of robbing a QuikTrip on South Cobb Drive, Reliable Pharmacy on Austell Road, a Subway sandwich shop on Windy Hill Road, and other businesses.

The incidents were captured on video, and Session and Wilson were later apprehended in Adel in south Georgia. Authorities believed the two were trying to flee the state. Stolen items were found in Session's possession when he was arrested, the DA's office said.

Session was found guilty by a jury after prosecutors presented video and DNA evidence, and was sentenced by Cobb Superior Court Judge Kimberly Childs.