Cobb man shot in the face with pellet gun while leaving Kroger. Police say it’s not the first time.

A man in his seventies says he was shot in the face with a pellet while he was leaving a grocery store in Cobb County.

Smyrna police say they are investigating two similar incidents that happened in the same parking lot on New Year’s Day.

Channel 2 Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell and the man’s wife returned to the store where he was shot, for Channel 2 Action News at 4 p.m.

Police say they aren’t sure about the exact make or model of the pellet gun used, but say many of them look like real guns.

Susan Reid says her 72-year-old husband was walking out of the Kroger on South Cobb Parkway when he was hit in the face and chest. He didn’t immediately realize he was hit with pellets.

