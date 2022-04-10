Cobb massage therapist accused of filming, inappropriately touching client

Apr. 10—Editor's Note: The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is providing this content as part of an ongoing public service mission with The Albany Herald and other state publications. The AJC urges readers to support real, local journalism.

ATLANTA — A Cobb County massage therapist is accused of inappropriately touching his client and recording the session on his cellphone, according to an arrest warrant obtained by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Deon Milton is charged with sexual battery and felony unlawful eavesdropping or surveillance in an incident last week at his Smyrna business, The Art of Wellness: Body Whisper ATL, records show.

After Milton inappropriately touched the client, she immediately got up from the massage table, according to the warrant. That was when she noticed a cellphone in a cubby hole. She told officials she saw a red dot and could see herself on the front screen of the phone.

The victim texted Milton after leaving the business, "And I advise anything that you have of me it's deleted now before that (expletive) get real ugly," the warrant shows.

Milton wrote back, "You saw me delete it. I have nothing else. I should've asked. That's on me. I'll live with that. I'm gratefully sorry. Me not thinking and being in moment," and added that he forgot he had left the camera on when he flipped the client over, according to the warrant.

"But again I didn't ask and that's on me. I apologize for triggering you. At the end of the day, you know my heart and intent when it comes to you. And yes, I've jeopardize that. And that's on me," the text states.

Milton was booked into the Cobb jail Thursday and released on $5,000 bond the following day.