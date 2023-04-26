Cobb mom arrested after passing out in McDonald’s drive-thru line with baby in car

A Cobb County mother is facing charges after police said she got high on drugs and passed out behind the wheel of her car with her 1-year-old baby in the car.

Employees of the McDonald’s off Bell’s Ferry Road called 911 to report the woman, who police have still identified as Kelsey Warren.

“She’s clearly high off something, I don’t know,” an employee told dispatchers. “She’s still in there and the baby just sitting there looking.”

Channel 2′s Michael Seiden was at Marietta Police Headquarters Wednesday, where he saw newly-released body camera video from the incident that shows the child alone in his car seat as Warren was arrested.

