Cobb parents afraid after shooting incident in McEachern High School parking lot

A recent shooting at McEachern High School in Cobb County is putting parents like Brunessa Drayton on high alert. They say it’s an escalation of violence and weapons on local school grounds.

“Yesterday was one of the most terrifying days in my life as a parent and as a mom,” Drayton said.

Drayton told Channel 2 investigative reporter Ashli Lincoln that Thursday’s shooting marked a growing number of incidents involving weapons on school grounds in Cobb County.

“My concern is... so there’s a security breach with something happening where individuals feel comfortable coming on campus and just doing whatever they want,” Drayton said.

Channel 2 Action News has reported on a number of issues involving weapons at Cobb schools.

In December, two McEachern High School students were arrested and accused of bringing rifles to the school according to court documents.

Last year a Cobb elementary school, was vandalized and shot up twice in one week. Earlier this month, Channel 2 Action News reported on a Cobb kindergartener accused of bringing a knife to school.

“We don’t want guns to be on our campus,” said Deputy Chief Dan Ferrell.

Cobb County police told Channel 2 Action News they’re aware of this disturbing trend and are working with school resource officers for increased security measures.

“We work very closely with our campus police department and working on reducing gun violence and gun incidents in schools, these are a priority to us,” said Deputy Chief Dan Ferrell.

A suspect in the incident,17-year-old Scott Foor, has a first appearance hearing Friday night. He was captured in Union City around midnight on Friday morning.

We did reach out to Cobb County Schools for comment regarding security on campus, but they have not responded.

