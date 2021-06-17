Cobb PD officer shot on Sunday is home from hospital

Jun. 17—A Cobb Police officer whose shooting prompted a manhunt Sunday afternoon is home and recovering, the department says.

The officer—whose name has yet to be released—was discharged Sunday night, according to department spokesperson Shenise Barner. The incident is under investigation by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, and Cobb Police are declining to release the officer's name until the GBI does so.

The officer was shot around 3:30 p.m. Sunday when he responded to a report of a domestic dispute on North Shores Road in Acworth. Police say Luis Rey Ruiz, 20, of Kennesaw, pulled a gun on the officer and shot him while the two were conversing. The officer returned fire and struck Ruiz as the suspect fled.

Cobb Police's Sgt. Wayne Delk previously told the MDJ the officer was shot in his protective vest, which may have saved his life.

The shooting prompted a manhunt which carried on until around 6:40 p.m. Cobb Police's SWAT team located Ruiz a short distance from the original incident. Officers shot Ruiz multiple times and killed him, and a gun was recovered beside his body.

The GBI says it will conduct an independent investigation of the Sunday shootings, and once complete, findings will be turned over to the Cobb County District Attorney's Office for review.