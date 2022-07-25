Cobb pediatrician accused of punching EMT, swinging oxygen tank in front of child

A pediatrician is accused of punching a paramedic and swinging an oxygen tank at her in front of an infant outside his office.

Channel 2′s Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell exclusively obtained the arrest warrant documenting Dr. Melvin Perry’s arrest.

Police said Perry called Puckett EMS about an infant who needed to be taken to the hospital at Total Care Pediatrics in Austell. When the ambulance arrived, Perry and a paramedic had an argument about the type of treatment and capabilities of other EMTs. Perry is accused of tackling the paramedic to the ground, punching her and then repeatedly swinging around an oxygen tank.

Perry is now facing two charges, including a felony. He’s since bonded out of jail.

Newell went to Perry’s office to get his side of the story. He said he did not want to make a statement, but he has retained an attorney.

A representative from Puckett EMS said the paramedic had minor injuries and that the patient they were called to treat wasn’t hurt.

The representative said violence against paramedics is at an all time high.