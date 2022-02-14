Cobb police arrest man accused of armed robbery

Feb. 14—A Norcross man has been arrested after he and two accomplices allegedly robbed someone at gunpoint at the Mableton Ridge apartment complex.

Noah Burton, 21, has been charged with armed robbery and theft of less than $1,500, according to a warrant for his arrest.

At 6 a.m. on Dec. 4, 2021, Burton and two others who have yet to be identified shoved someone on the ground and pointed handguns at him at the Mableton Ridge apartment complex off Mableton Parkway, police say.

Burton and his accomplices then took the victim's iPhone, police say, and Burton transferred $950 to his CashApp account from the victim's Wells Fargo account.

Police secured a warrant for Burton's arrest Tuesday, and arrested him Thursday, jail records show. He was denied bond, according to jail records.