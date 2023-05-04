Cobb Police capture suspect in Midtown Atlanta medical office shooting

May 3—CUMBERLAND — Police have apprehended the suspect accused of shooting five women in Midtown Atlanta Wednesday.

The Cobb County Police Department announced 24-year-old Deion Patterson's capture around 8 p.m. Further details were not immediately available.

The manhunt for Patterson had migrated to Cobb County Wednesday.

The Cobb Police Department believes the suspect stole a car in Atlanta and entered Cobb after the shooting.

The vehicle was recovered by Atlanta police in a parking garage on Heritage Court in The Battery Atlanta, according to Sgt. Wayne Delk, a Cobb police spokesman.

Patterson was still at large when Delk spoke to reporters in Cumberland around 6 p.m.

"We don't know where he might be, we believe he might still be in the area," Delk said at the time. "But we don't have confirmation of that. So right now, just remain vigilant and please call 911."

Patterson was seen in security camera footage taken around 12:30 p.m., Delk said, but the footage was not flagged by police until 2:30 p.m.

It is not yet clear why Patterson came to Cobb.

Five shot in Atlanta

Atlanta police first announced an active shooter situation around 12:40 p.m. Wednesday.

One person was killed and four wounded when Patterson opened fire inside a medical facility waiting room, Atlanta police said. Patterson was at a medical center on West Peachtree Street operated by Northside Hospital with his mother when he pulled out a gun and began firing.

A 39-year-woman died at the scene, Atlanta Police Chief Darin Schierbaum told reporters at a news conference. The four wounded also were women, ages 71, 56, 39, and 25, Schierbaum said.

The wounded women were transported to Grady Memorial Hospital, where three are listed in critical condition, said Dr. Robert Jansen, chief medical officer for Grady Health System.

Jansen said Grady's doctors and nurses routinely train to handle mass shootings.

"We were completely prepared for it," he said. "We had all the staff we needed."

Story continues

Schierbaum said Patterson left the building immediately after the shootings, and police believed he carjacked a nearby vehicle.

Patterson's mother was uninjured and has been cooperating with police, the chief said.

"Law enforcement agencies across this city are working together to bring this suspect in and make sure we are all safe," Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens said.

Police released a driver's license photo of Patterson to help members of the public identify him. A $10,000 reward was offered for information leading to his capture.

"We're dealing with someone who is armed and dangerous," Dickens said.

Confusion in Cobb

In the hours after the shooting there was alarm in Cobb as reports emerged of a heavy police presence at two Smyrna schools.

The Cobb County School District later said there was no threat to students. Campbell Middle and Campbell High schools were locked down after police told the district that Patterson may have traveled to the area around the schools.

"Multiple law enforcement agencies were involved, investigated, and determined the suspect's vehicle was not on campus or in the area and our schools returned to Code Green and normal school operations," the district said.

In a message to parents, the school district said buses were facing potential delays in taking students home due to a heavy police presence throughout the county.

A Powers Ferry Road apartment complex told residents to shelter in place amid the confusion.

At the press conference, Delk said that Cobb police did not issue any shelter-in-place orders. But officers did respond to several locations where unverified sightings of Patterson were reported, Delk said.

There was also a false alarm of shots fired at an office building at 200 Galleria Parkway, per Delk.

As the manhunt continued Wednesday evening, officers fanned out across Cumberland, armed with long guns. Roads were blocked off as helicopters circled the area.

'It hits home'

When police were unsure of Patterson's whereabouts, workers in Midtown office buildings, nearby guests and employees of hotels and restaurants, and school students sheltered in place for several hours until the area was deemed safe around 3 p.m.

Those sheltering included the two young children of U.S. Sen Raphael Warnock, D-Georgia.

Warnock took to the Senate floor after the shootings to plead for legislation to curb what has become an epidemic of gun violence in America.

"We act as if this is routine. We behave as if this is normal," Warnock said. "It is not normal. It is not right for us to live in a nation where nobody is safe no matter where we are."

Around 1 p.m. Wednesday, Sgt. Russell Reid of the Cobb Police Department was speaking to the South Cobb Business Association at an Austell church.

Before a crowd of a couple dozen, Reid was outlining the department's training in preparation for active shooter situations. He was interrupted by his colleague, Lt. L.R. Turman.

"Russell, I'm going to jump in for you. ... There's an active shooter in Atlanta," Turman said.

As Russell gathered his things and left, Turman explained that Cobb's SWAT team had been requested to assist Atlanta.

"No worries, I have written this program with Sgt. Reed," Russell said as attendees pulled out their smartphones. "... It hits home, doesn't it?"

Jake Busch of the MDJ and Dave Williams of Capitol Beat News Service contributed to this report.