Cobb police charge Bleckley County Sheriff with sexual battery

Feb. 3—Cobb police have obtained an arrest warrant for Bleckley County Sheriff Kristopher Coody, who, they allege, sexually assaulted someone at the Renaissance Atlanta Waverly in Cumberland last month.

The Cobb police on Jan. 19 were "alerted to an alleged sexual battery" that had occurred at the Waverly the night before, department spokesman Wayne Delk said in a news release.

The arrest warrant was obtained last week "following a thorough investigation by investigators from our Crimes Against Persons Unit (with statements gathered from multiple available witnesses)," Delk said. "This remains an active sexual battery investigation, and we will not be offering any additional statements or providing any on-camera interviews."

As of 5:30 p.m. Friday, the Cobb County Adult Detention Center had no record of Coody.