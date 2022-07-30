Cobb police charge Canton man with beating, threatening to kill woman

Jul. 30—A Canton man was arrested and is accused by police of beating a woman and threatening to kill her.

On Wednesday at approximately 11:20 a.m, the Cobb County Police Department arrested Caleb Becker at the Lorene Lodge Motel, near Wallace Road off of North Marietta Parkway. Becker, 39, attacked a woman multiple times, punching her repeatedly, choking her and stomping on her face, according to an arrest warrant.

Becker then proceeded to grab the woman, hold a knife under her neck and verbally threaten to kill her, according to police. Following this, the woman lost consciousness.

The woman sustained multiple injuries from the incident, including broken fingers, lacerations on the skull and severe swelling to the face and eyes. Police wrote in the warrant that it would be nearly impossible to identify her in her physical state following the attack.

Becker is incarcerated at the Cobb County jail. He is being held without bond.