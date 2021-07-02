Cobb police charge woman in case of toddler found in Chattahoochee

Jul. 2—The Cobb County Police Department has issued charges in the case of the toddler whose body was found floating in the Chattahoochee River Thursday morning.

The department charged Stone Mountain's Breyanla Cooper, 27, with concealing the death of another person. She is being held at the Cobb County Adult Detention Center without bond.

"As of now, the relationship between Cooper and the toddler has not been confirmed," the department said in a news release just before noon Friday.

The department credited tips received Thursday with Cooper's arrest.

Cobb Fire Department personnel happened upon the body around 10:30 a.m. Thursday as they were beginning training and filming a water safety video at the Chattahoochee River National Recreation Area Palisades Unit, near Cumberland.

Because the toddler seemed to have been in the water at least one day, the child had likely gone into the water far upstream, Cobb Police Sgt. Wayne Delk said Thursday.

The child's body was taken Thursday to the Cobb County Medical Examiner's Office, which will attempt to determine the cause of death and more.