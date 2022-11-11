Cobb police chief focused on community policing, catching known offenders

Nov. 11—EAST COBB — At the East Cobb Area Council breakfast this Thursday, Cobb Chief of Police Stuart VanHoozer said his main focus for the department was building and maintaining the character of its officers.

"To me, the biggest thing we need to do as an agency is bring in people with good character and develop that character over time," VanHoozer said at Indian Hills County Club, which hosted the Cobb Chamber event.

To do this, VanHoozer said the department is reviewing its training practices with input from citizens and encouraging officers to critique each other's manner with the public.

VanHoozer said that small acts, like smiling, waving and walking through a neighborhood can have a significant impact. He also wants Cobb officers to demonstrate their care for the community by taking time to relate to victims and suspects.

The chief emphasized the importance of community policing and conversations between police and citizens who sometimes don't trust them.

"What I really want to do is make sure our officers see our community as human beings and treat them like family, and that the community sees us as human beings," VanHoozer said.

"Building community trust is huge and community trust comes from character."

The chief also gave an overview of crime in Cobb.

"Our crime is 17% lower than our five year average. It's lower every year," VanHoozer said. He added that Cobb County is among the safest counties in metro Atlanta.

VanHoozer said right now the department is most concerned about crimes committed by known offenders, and that rapes and aggravated assaults have increased, though he did not say by how much.

According to FBI data, the number of violent crimes reported by Cobb police increased from 1,001 in 2019 to 1,353 in 2020. From 2020 to 2021, violent crimes ticked down to 1,330. Data is not yet available for 2022.

VanHoozer also said gangs, many with very young members, are responsible for a significant amount of Cobb County's crime.

VanHoozer said Precinct Two in southwest Cobb, which includes Mableton, Powder Springs, and Austell, has been troubled by crime since he joined the Cobb police department 33 years ago. He said crime had caused grocery stores and restaurants to leave area.

"Waffle House left because they were getting robbed with rifles constantly," VanHoozer said.

Michael Murphy, A Mableton resident who served as special assistant to former Cobb Chairman Mike Boyce, said a more visible police presence would help lower crime in the area.

"If they can see and know that police are around, that changes everything," Murphy said.

Murphy said he had talked with Chief VanHoozer about the idea of a new sub-precinct to bring more officers into the area, and that VanHoozer seemed receptive to the idea.