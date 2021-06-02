Cobb police continue searching for missing Chattahoochee swimmer, believed drowned

Jun. 2—The Cobb County Police Department's Underwater Search and Recovery Team searched the Chattahoochee River Wednesday for a teenager who went missing while swimming Tuesday afternoon.

Police have not identified the missing person, but said he is a 17-year-old male. Police believe the teen drowned.

According to police, the teen was crossing the river with a group of about 10 people when he disappeared under the water near the Gold Branch Trail, located off Lower Roswell Road in east Cobb.

Police were dispatched to the river around 3:50 pm Tuesday, Cobb Police spokesperson Shenise Barner said. Another person in the group also struggled while crossing the river but was able to cling to a rock, where he remained until he was rescued by members of the Georgia Department of Natural Resources.

That person was taken to a hospital Tuesday. Cobb Police did not know the condition of that person but said they were coherent when transported to the hospital.

Cobb Police divers accessed the Chattahoochee upriver at Azalea Park, the closest boat ramp, Barner said. No further information was available as of press time.