Cobb police take down suspect after chase, say it’s just one of many in recent weeks

In Cobb County, a suspect is facing charges after being accused of leading police on a high-speed chase.

Cobb police told Channel 2 Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell that it’s just one of several chases in the area.

Now, law enforcement officials have a message for drivers.

Police in Cobb took down an aggravated assault suspect at a county park after he led them on a chase. They said it’s just one of several recent intense police chases.

Another man was taken to jail Thursday for allegedly crashing into cars while trying to get away from police.

Officers say it’s a message drivers should already know, but a good reminder nonetheless: If you see an emergency vehicle approaching, pull of to the side of the road as far as you can. Still, it’s hard to predict what will happen in these types of situations.

When police caught up to one suspect in a Taco Bell parking lot, they say he hit a parked car and jumped out of his vehicle before running across a busy road near the Battery.

Police said he damaged three cars that day. He was wanted for aggravated assault and police stopped him in west Cobb.

Scary moments like this are unfolding in real-time, where suspects are doing as much as they can to get away. Video obtained by Channel 2 Action News shows the moments as he ran.

Video showed the suspect jump over a median and into another lane while trying to run from police, passing several cars on a busy road.

Police later took him down at a park in Powder Springs. They said it’s just one example of dangerous decisions suspects make while trying to escape.

Another suspect crashed into cars near the Battery and just kept going when he saw police.

“Being in any motor vehicle accident can be scary, especially if it’s a more serious accident and if the person who is involved flees,” Aaron Wilson, the Cobb County Police Department Public Information Officer, said.

Police say they chased the suspect, Demarco Tiller, because the public was in immediate danger.

Court documents showed a stolen license plate was on the car he was driving, and technology was what picked up on it for police.

“The real-time crime center has been successful in stopping hit-and-run drivers after they have fled. They will track them periodically from DOt cameras through intersections all the way to flock camera,” Wilson explained.

The chase ended in that Taco Bell parking lot on Cobb Parkway.

Police said drivers should yield the right of way and move as far off the road as possible when they see emergency vehicles coming. If you become the victim of a hit-and-run, police say to check for injuries, then call 911.

“Calm your emotions and pay attention to what’s going in. It’s very important because you don’t want to miss descriptive details of the vehicle that’s involved,” Wilson said.

Tiller, the man accused of crashing into all of those cars during the chase, has been in jail for several days with a lot of criminal charges against him, including hit-and-run.

