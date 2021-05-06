Cobb Police investigating armed robbery at Town Center mall

May 6—Cobb Police said Thursday they're investigating an armed robbery at a Town Center mall jewelry store.

Sgt. Wayne Delk, spokesperson for the department, said police initially received a report of an active shooter, but that was found to be incorrect. Delk had no further details of the incident, which is under investigation.

The robbery involved three masked suspects, who fled before officers arrived, Cobb Police said in a social media update. One employee sustained a non-life threatening injury. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.