Cobb police investigating homicide in Mableton

Mar. 29—Cobb County police are investigating a shooting death that occurred at Mableton Parkway and Bonanza Trail in Mableton Tuesday.

A man was found dead by officers shortly before 3 a.m., police said, and had suffered what appeared to be a single gunshot wound.

Police have confirmed the incident is being investigated as a homicide, but did not release any information on the circumstances of the shooting.

The victim's name and age have not been released by police either.

"Our detectives are following all leads, and once available; additional information will be provided," police spokesperson Officer S.A. Barner said.