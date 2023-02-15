Cobb police investigating murder inside home in quiet Vinings neighborhood

Cobb county police are investigating a deadly shooting that took place in a quiet community of Vinings.

The shooting happened at a townhome along Allegretto Circle last Friday, but police are releasing new details.

“I’m actually super shocked because it’s the first time I’ve heard something so violent happen close to us,” said Leticia Moreira, who works nearby and lives in Cobb County.

A number of people who live and work in Vinings are puzzled and want to know what went wrong.

“I definitely want more information on what happened because I would never think that something would happen here in this beautiful area of Vinings,” said Gabby Ferreira who works nearby.

Police say they found 31-year-old Timothy Bennett at a townhome on Allegretto Circle inside a home when they responded to the shooting.

Officers say Bennett was shot multiple times, they found him at the townhome along Allegretto Circle. He died at Wellstar Kennestone Hospital.

Police say Deandra Benson-Perryman was at the home when they arrived to the scene on Friday night.

Benson-Perryman is accused of pulling the trigger during an alleged altercation with Bennett.

According to the warrant, Benson-Perryman lived at the home where the shooting happened. It is unclear if Bennett also lived there.

Channel 2 Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell stopped by the house on Tuesday.

Moving trucks were outside of the house and a tarp was near the front door.

Neighbors weren’t interested in talking about the shooting, but shared some details about the family that lived in the home.

They said they were good people and didn’t cause problems.

The house is for sale. A neighbor says the home went on the market a couple of weeks ago.

