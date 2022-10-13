Cobb Police investigating after racist graffiti scrawled on apartment building near campus

Cobb County police are investigating after students living in an apartment building near the Kennesaw State University campus discovered racist graffiti on a building wall.

Channel 2′s Michael Seiden was in Cobb County Thursday, where police said officers responded to The Indy on Hidden Forest C. and found racist graffiti on a third floor wall.

Right now, police are calling this an ongoing investigation, but as of Thursday, no one was in custody.

Students living in the off-campus apartment told Seiden they were appalled by what they saw.

“It’s very unacceptable,” KSU senior A’Nia Sims said. “When I saw that, it just upset me. It made me feel as if I wasn’t in a safe environment.”

Sims says she first learned about the hateful messages from friends and neighbors who texted her photos of the graffiti.

“It just reminds you of the outright ignorance and discrimination that still goes on today,” she said.

Sims says she hopes police make an arrest soon, but she says she’s concerned because she’s never seen a camera in the hallways.

In a statement sent to Channel 2 Action News, a spokesperson for Campus Life & Style released the following statement to Channel 2:

“Today, we found hate speech graffiti within a hallway which has since been repaired. This discovery does not represent the Indy nor the premium residential experience that we strive to create.

We consider this crime inexcusable. Immediately, courtesy patrol will be making more frequent rounds, a police report has been filed with an investigation pending, and residents with any knowledge of the incident are encouraged to speak up. Our community of students is our top priority, and we are committed to cooperating with authorities to prevent this from happening again.”