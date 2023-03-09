Cobb County officer shoots driver during traffic stop, GBI to investigate, authorities say

Cobb County Police were involved in a shooting on Interstate 75 in Marietta that injured one person and caused lane closures.

Cobb County Police said at 10:22 p.m., officers were conducting a traffic stop on I-75 South near Delk Road.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News App for alerts as news breaks]

As the officer approached the vehicle, the officer noticed the driver had a gun.

The driver moved the gun, then the officer asked the driver to stop, but the driver did not listen to the officer’s commands. Authorities said this prompted the officer to shoot the driver.

The driver was taken to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital in an ambulance with non-life-threatening injuries.

TRENDING STORIES

The identity of the driver has not been released.

No other injuries were reported from this incident.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has taken over the investigation.

Three lanes are closed off on the road where the incident took place as police continue their investigation.

IN OTHER NEWS: