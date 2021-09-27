Cobb Police issue missing person alert

Sep. 27—Cobb County Police issued the following press release Monday regarding a missing persons report:

"Cobb County Police are seeking the public's help in locating a missing woman. 39-year-old Nefirtiti Strothers was last seen wearing brown pants, black boots, a beige shirt on top of a purple shirt, and a multicolored scarf.

"Nefirtiti suffers from Cerebral Palsy and has limited motor functions as well as a diminished mental capacity. She was last seen at her job on Powers Ferry Road in Cobb County and was reported missing on September 24, 2021.

"Anyone with information is asked to contact the Cobb County Police Department's Crimes Against Persons unit at 770-499-3945."