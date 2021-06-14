Cobb Police: Officer shot, left with non-life threatening injuries

Jun. 14—A Cobb County police officer was shot Sunday afternoon in the area of North Shores Road, near Dallas Acworth Highway, according to a tweet from the Cobb County Police Department. Authorities say the officer's injuries are not life threatening.

Cobb Police tweeted around 6 p.m. that officers were still searching for the suspect.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

