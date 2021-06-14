Cobb Police: Officer shot, left with non-life threatening injuries

Thomas Hartwell, Marietta Daily Journal, Ga.

Jun. 14—A Cobb County police officer was shot Sunday afternoon in the area of North Shores Road, near Dallas Acworth Highway, according to a tweet from the Cobb County Police Department. Authorities say the officer's injuries are not life threatening.

Cobb Police tweeted around 6 p.m. that officers were still searching for the suspect.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

Follow Thomas Hartwell on Twitter at twitter.com/MDJThomas.

Recommended Stories