Cobb police searching for Atlanta shooting suspect

May 3—Cobb County law enforcement is assisting in the search for the Atlanta shooting suspect amid reports that he may have fled to Cobb, police said Wednesday afternoon.

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens said shortly after 4 p.m. that Patterson is "still at large but no longer in Midtown. Focus is in Cobb County."

"Officers in Cobb search for shooting suspect after reports he may have come to Cobb County. Portions of Cobb County that border Atlanta may see heavier than normal presence," the Cobb Police department said.

"Reports of recovered carjacked vehicle near Campbell Middle School are not correct. We will update with information as it becomes available.

"Officer presence in Vinings, Cumberland, Truist Park areas will be increased as we continue to assist in the search for the suspect."

The Augusta Commons apartment complex on Powers Ferry Road told residents that Cobb Police had issued a shelter-in-place order for the surrounding area.

Roads in Cumberland were blocked off by police late afternoon Wednesday.

The suspect, Deion Patterson, is still at large, according to Atlanta police. He is considered armed and dangerous. If spotted, residents should call 911 and not approach him.

Crime Stoppers is offering a $10,000 reward for information on Patterson.

Police say Patterson shot five people in midtown Atlanta Wednesday, killing one of them.