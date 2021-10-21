Cobb police seek man accused of indecent exposure at Kennesaw Dunkin Donuts

Oct. 21—Cobb police are searching for a man who allegedly exposed himself to an underage girl at a Dunkin Donuts in Kennesaw.

Police were called to the Dunkin Donuts off Bells Ferry Road Oct. 5 "in reference to an adult male who had exposed himself to a juvenile female," and quickly identified the man as 60-year-old Wallace Terry of Holly Springs, the Cobb County Police Department said in a news release. Police have obtained an arrest warrant for Terry.

"Investigators have uncovered information that there may be additional victims from other locations and are seeking assistance from the public in identifying those victims," the release states.