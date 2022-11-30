Cobb police set up e-commerce safety zones for holiday shopping

Nov. 30—The Cobb County Police Department has set up "e-commerce safety zones" for shoppers on websites such as Nextdoor, OfferUp and Facebook Marketplace to safely make in-person exchanges this holiday season.

Police said that the zones, which the department has also designated in previous years, are located at all five police precincts, plus police headquarters, where residents can safely conduct e-commerce trades and sales.

In related news, Acworth police recently arrested two juveniles after reports of robberies related to online sales of shoes near the North Cobb Regional Library.

According to police, two different sellers reported being assaulted and robbed last week as they attempted to sell shoes to buyers they met online in the area near 3535 Old Highway 41.

The zones established by Cobb police are marked with blue signs and located in well-lit places monitored by video surveillance.

Below are the addresses for the five precincts and police headquarters:

— Precinct One: 2380 N. Cobb Parkway, Kennesaw

— Precinct Two: 4700 Austell Road, Austell

— Precinct Three: 1901 Cumberland Parkway, Atlanta

— Precinct Four: 4400 Lower Roswell Road, Marietta

— Precinct Five: 4640 Dallas Highway, Powder Springs

— Headquarters: 545 Fairground Street SE, Suite 101, Marietta