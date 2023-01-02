Cobb police shoot, injure Mableton man accused of pointing gun at officers

Jan. 2—Cobb County police shot and injured a man who they accused of pointing a gun at officers at a Mableton home on Sunday.

Jose Roberto Razo, 35, of Mableton was shot in the shoulder during a standoff with police, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said.

Cobb police responded to Razo's house on David Lane in southwest Mableton around 7:47 p.m. Sunday after a 911 caller reported a man walking around the neighborhood for several hours, carrying a long gun. The caller said the man had pointed the gun at several people, per the GBI.

At the home, officers observed Razo in the home's carport, still armed, and ordered him to drop the weapon, Cobb police said.

"The suspect ignored officer commands and raised his weapon in the direction of officers, at which point an officer discharged his weapon at the suspect," Cobb police said in a news release.

The suspect then retreated inside the home with the gun, and a Cobb police SWAT Team was called in, police said.

The GBI said Razo came out of the house and surrendered after several hours. Cobb police said he surrendered around 12:15 a.m.

Razo's gunshot wound was described by police as "non-life-threatening."

The GBI said he was taken to a local hospital, treated and released, then taken to the Cobb County jail.

No officers were injured in the incident, the GBI said.

The GBI is investigating the shooting, and when finished will turn its findings over to the Cobb District Attorney's Office for review.

Razo faces two felony aggravated assault charges and a misdemeanor obstruction of a law enforcement officer charge, according to jail records. Bond has been set at $25,000.